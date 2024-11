Young figure skaters from the Ojag Sport Club are set to participate in an international competition for the first time.

According to Idman.biz, the tournament will take place on December 5-6 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The athletes will hold a trial practice session today at 3:30 PM at the ice arena of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

