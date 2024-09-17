17 September 2024
Azerbaijan national team on their way to World Championship

Gymnastics
News
17 September 2024 10:32
Azerbaijan national team on their way to World Championship

On September 19-22, the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship will be held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also compete in the competition.

Aghasif Rahimov - Raziye Seyidli, Milana Aliyeva - Sabir Aghayev, men's pairs Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov and Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, Al-Mashaykhi Abdulla are among the members of Azerbaijan.

The team is led by Irada Gurbanova and Leyla Aliyeva. Durdane Ahmadova will represent Azerbaijan as a judge in the championship.

