Azerbaijan national team on their way to World Championship

On September 19-22, the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship will be held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also compete in the competition.

Aghasif Rahimov - Raziye Seyidli, Milana Aliyeva - Sabir Aghayev, men's pairs Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov and Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, Al-Mashaykhi Abdulla are among the members of Azerbaijan.

The team is led by Irada Gurbanova and Leyla Aliyeva. Durdane Ahmadova will represent Azerbaijan as a judge in the championship.

Idman.biz