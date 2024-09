The European Gymnastics (EG) Executive Committee has made several important decisions regarding the venues for the upcoming years.

Two of them will take place in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

2025 European Age Group Competitions and European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics have been awarded to Ganja.

Their dates have also been announced. Age group competitions will be held from November 9 to 11, and the continental championship will be held from November 14 to 16.

