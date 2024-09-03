Noha Abou Shabana: "Azerbaijan has up-and-coming athletes" - INTERVIEW

We present the interview of Noha Abou Shabana, FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee President, to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation during the seminar held in Baku for coaches and judges in connection with the beginning of the new Olympic era.

How was the seminar?



- It was a course dedicated to the changes, innovations, and rules related to the new Olympic era. It was exciting for me to work with coaches, to learn their skills, and professionalism, as well as how they are ready for new challenges in their field.



During the two-day workshops, what do you think was the most interesting part for the participants?



- Let me note that the coaches and judges are already ready. They have mastered the new refereeing rules. They addressed the questions that interested them. It was interesting to watch them begin to work with the new refereeing rules.



What can you say about our athletes?



- You have many up-and-coming athletes. At the Paris Olympics, you showed excellent results in group gymnastics team competitions. You have good training conditions; you are one of the best in the world. Therefore, I congratulate Azerbaijan.



