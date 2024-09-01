48 teams will participate in the European Championship in Baku

The number of participating countries in the Team Gym European Championship to be organized in Baku has been determined.

48 teams from 14 countries will compete in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Sweden have confirmed their participation in the championship. Per Shostrand, the head of the Technical Committee of TeamGym European Gymnastics, said that 48 teams will participate in the competition.

Azerbaijan will host the European Championship on October 16-19.

