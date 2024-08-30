Polish coach: "Azerbaijan is one of the best in the world in tumbling" - INTERVIEW

Polish tumbling coach Sebastian Sundel gave an interview to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

He evaluated the training camp held in Baku and expressed his opinion about our capital, Idman.biz reports.

- How was your training camp in Azerbaijan?

- We passed 10 days of preparation. Here, he likes to train with the strongest athletes of Azerbaijan, and we learn technical elements from them. I think we could learn a lot from your coaches because your team is one of the best in the world in this sport. This is a great motivation for my athletes. The process is going well, but, unfortunately, we had injured gymnasts who could not come here.

- Did you like the National Gymnastics Arena?

- The arena is great. The equipment you have is not available in Poland. At Tumbling, we strive to do everything we can to succeed. This is a good place to practice.

- Have you been to our country before?

- Yes, I am coming here for the second time. This is the first trip of my athletes, only one of them participated in the competition with me 3 years ago.

- Have you had time to visit Baku?

- You have a beautiful capital, people are kind and honest. They are caring and willing to help you if you need it. I think this is a good place for tourists. I will recommend everyone to come here when I return home.

Idman.biz