30 August 2024
EN

Polish coach: "Azerbaijan is one of the best in the world in tumbling" - INTERVIEW

Gymnastics
Interview
30 August 2024 13:44
32
Polish coach: "Azerbaijan is one of the best in the world in tumbling" - INTERVIEW

Polish tumbling coach Sebastian Sundel gave an interview to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

He evaluated the training camp held in Baku and expressed his opinion about our capital, Idman.biz reports.

- How was your training camp in Azerbaijan?

- We passed 10 days of preparation. Here, he likes to train with the strongest athletes of Azerbaijan, and we learn technical elements from them. I think we could learn a lot from your coaches because your team is one of the best in the world in this sport. This is a great motivation for my athletes. The process is going well, but, unfortunately, we had injured gymnasts who could not come here.

- Did you like the National Gymnastics Arena?

- The arena is great. The equipment you have is not available in Poland. At Tumbling, we strive to do everything we can to succeed. This is a good place to practice.

- Have you been to our country before?

- Yes, I am coming here for the second time. This is the first trip of my athletes, only one of them participated in the competition with me 3 years ago.

- Have you had time to visit Baku?

- You have a beautiful capital, people are kind and honest. They are caring and willing to help you if you need it. I think this is a good place for tourists. I will recommend everyone to come here when I return home.

Idman.biz

Related news

Artistic gymnastics seminar in Baku - led by Noha Abou Shabana - PHOTO
17:49
Gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics seminar in Baku - led by Noha Abou Shabana - PHOTO

A coaching and refereeing seminar was started in Baku under the leadership of Noha Abou Shabana, president of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation
2025 Gymnastics CALENDAR
28 August 16:08
Gymnastics

2025 Gymnastics CALENDAR

The calendar of the most prestigious rhythmic gymnastics competitions of 2025 has been announced
Irina Kovalchuk: "The arena in Baku is the biggest dream of every coach" - INTERVIEW
26 August 17:11
Gymnastics

Irina Kovalchuk: "The arena in Baku is the biggest dream of every coach" - INTERVIEW

"I am proud of your gymnasts"
The star ambassadors of the World Championship have been presented
26 August 11:11
Gymnastics

The star ambassadors of the World Championship have been presented

The organizing committee of the World Aerobics Championship, which will be held in Guimaraes, Portugal, presented the star ambassadors
Kuwaiti gymnasts in Baku
24 August 17:46
Gymnastics

Kuwaiti gymnasts in Baku

The athletes train at the National Gymnastics Arena

Noha Abu Shabana comes to Azerbaijan
23 August 17:25
Gymnastics

Noha Abu Shabana comes to Azerbaijan

During her visit to Azerbaijan, she will share her valuable knowledge and experience with local experts

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue