TeamGym to be held in Baku will become one of the main events of European gymnastics

In the second half of the season, one of the main events of European gymnastics will be the TeamGym continental championship.

The competition to be held in Baku will take place on October 16-19, Idman.biz reports.

Teams from fourteen countries have been ordered to participate in the championship. Gymnasts from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, as well as the hosts of the competition, will participate in our country.

498 athletes are expected to come to Baku. Among them there are 268 senior and 230 junior gymnasts.

TeamGym is a team competition that has become popular in European Gymnastics. It consists of three types of performances: a TeamGym mat, a tumbling track and a small trampoline.

Idman.biz