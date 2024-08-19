Rano Muhammedova: "The best conditions for the development of gymnastics are in the National Gymnastics Arena" - INTERVIEW

Rano Muhammedova, the coach of Uzbekistan's rhythmic gymnastics team, gave an interview to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation about the training camp at the National Gymnastics Arena.

She evaluated the preparation and expressed his opinion about our capital, Idman.biz reports.

- How do you evaluate the trainings in Baku?

- This is not the first time we come here for training. Usually our visit to Baku is before important competitions. Your arena has very good conditions for practicing rhythmic gymnastics, and for this we decided to train at the National Gymnastics Arena. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for its hospitality and friendship with our country. There is a positive atmosphere here, everyone is very friendly. We are grateful to your people, coaches, gymnasts, federation management.

- What can you say about the National Gymnastics Arena?

- I think the best conditions for the development of gymnastics in the world are here. Not only rhythmic gymnastics, but also our national gymnastics team trained in the arena. The conditions here are very nice.

- ⁠Have you been able to visit Baku?

- We love Icherisheher very much. This time the girls did not go anywhere. Because we are preparing for important competitions. We try not to distract the gymnasts. We have already seen and enjoyed many places. We love Baku very much.

Idman.biz