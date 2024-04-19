World Cup: Zohra Aghamirova is fighting for a place in the final round - PHOTO - VIDEO

20 April 2024
EN

Gymnastics
News
19 April 2024 17:48
The second session of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the participants showed their skills in the second instrument.

Darja Varfolomeev from Germany continues to lead. The world champion scored 71,200 points in hoop and ball.

Bulgaria's Elvira Krasnobayeva is second with 69,750 points. Italian world champion Sofia Raffaeli is in third place - 67,400.

The representative of Azerbaijan, Zohra Aghamirova, is 12th overall. She has 64,200 points. Kamila Seyidzade took 24th place with 58,950 points.

Venus is 4th in ring motion. She has a chance to reach the final stage in this category.

Idman.biz

