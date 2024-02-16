16 February 2024
Azerbaijani gymnast is in the World Cup finals

Gymnastics
News
16 February 2024 12:05
Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov reached the final.

According to Idman.biz, he succeeded in the World Cup held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The Azerbaijani gymnast will compete in the finals in performing movements with rings.

