15 December 2023
Azerbaijani gymnasts in the international tournament

15 December 2023 17:02
Azerbaijani gymnasts in the international tournament

The International Trampoline Gymnastics Tournament has started in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also compete in the competition.

Among them Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ayan Shabanova, Samira Huseynova, Sama Jafarova, Shafiga Humbatova, Melisa Ismikhanova, Seljan Mahsudova, Farhad Mustafayev, Omar Gasimli, Sabuhi Suleymanli and Farhad Valiyev for medals. will compete.

