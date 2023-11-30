1 December 2023
EN

The first day of the Azerbaijan and the Open Baku Championship has been concluded - PHOTO

Futsal
News
30 November 2023 21:33
The first day of the Azerbaijan and the Open Baku Championship has been concluded - PHOTO

Today, the 28th Azerbaijan Championship in men's gymnastics and the Open Baku Championship, the 7th Azerbaijan championship in women's gymnastics and the Baku championship were started today in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz reports that the winners were determined on the first day of the competition.

Among female gymnasts, children (born in 2013-2014), cadets (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010) and seniors (born in 2007 and older), male Among sports gymnasts, cadets (2016), juniors (born in 2008-2009, category B, those born in 2006-2007, category A), adults (born in 2005 and older) were awarded with prizes .

Idman.biz

Related news

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Romania match have been announced
30 November 17:19
Futsal

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Romania match have been announced

The game to be held at the Baku Sports Palace will start at 20:00
Ilgar Aslanov: “Mistakes are shown up in such challenging games”
27 November 11:38
Futsal

Ilgar Aslanov: “Mistakes are shown up in such challenging games”

Tomorrow, the Azerbaijani national team will face the Moroccan team of the corresponding age group
Baku will host the Belarusian and Moroccan national teams
24 November 18:39
Futsal

Baku will host the Belarusian and Moroccan national teams

The competition will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev
The Azerbaijani striker will continue his career in Indonesia
18 October 13:56
Futsal

The Azerbaijani striker will continue his career in Indonesia

He will play in "Kanci" until the end of the season
National captain: "We were out of luck"
12 October 09:25
Futsal

National captain: "We were out of luck"

"The match in Astana was a continuation of the match in Baku. These meetings seemed to repeat each other."
Vitaliy Borisov: "We had chances, but we were unaware of it"
11 October 21:52
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov: "We had chances, but we were unaware of it"

"The game was quite tense. Although we took the lead with a difference of 2 goals, we could not protect our advantage."

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center