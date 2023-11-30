The first day of the Azerbaijan and the Open Baku Championship has been concluded - PHOTO

Today, the 28th Azerbaijan Championship in men's gymnastics and the Open Baku Championship, the 7th Azerbaijan championship in women's gymnastics and the Baku championship were started today in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz reports that the winners were determined on the first day of the competition.

Among female gymnasts, children (born in 2013-2014), cadets (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010) and seniors (born in 2007 and older), male Among sports gymnasts, cadets (2016), juniors (born in 2008-2009, category B, those born in 2006-2007, category A), adults (born in 2005 and older) were awarded with prizes .

Idman.biz