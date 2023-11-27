Ilgar Aslanov: “Mistakes are shown up in such challenging games”

"Such games are very important for young futsal players to get experience. We should organize and participate in such tournaments often."

Idman.biz reports that Ilgar Aslanov, head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team (U-19), said this while commenting on the defeat to Belarus in the international tournament on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The expert said that they met this opponent in Minsk in August and lost with a score of 1:7: "This time, when the score was 2:1 in favor of the opponent, we replaced the goalkeeper with a field player. Unfortunately, our sudden mistake resulted in a goal and we lost 1:3. However, we see that the children's self-confidence has increased and they are taking a step forward compared to the previous game. Of course, there were moments where I was dissatisfied. In particular, we made technical and minor mistakes that we must eliminate. Those mistakes are shown up in such challenging games."

According to Aslanov, who emphasized that some of the Azerbaijani futsal players are more confident, this is due to their increased experience: "We have a match against the Moroccan team. They are a stronger competitor. We will look at their games and make certain analyses. Such tournaments are very important in terms of gaining experience and revealing the points where the players are weak compared to their peers."

It should be noted that, within the U-19 tournament, tomorrow, the Azerbaijani national team will face the Moroccan team of the corresponding age group. The meeting, which will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00.

Idman.biz