Azerbaijani futsal national team will play its next match.

Azerbaijani team will face Sweden today, Idman.biz reports.

It will be the last away match of our team within the main stage of the European Championship. The match will be held at Helsingborg Arena. The match will start at 21:00.

Main stage of the European Championship

Group 5, Round 5

April 11

21:00. Sweden – Azerbaijan

Referees: Peter Nurse, Jordan Griffiths, Oliver Rodriguez-Ballinger (England)

Helsingborg Arena

