National team captain: "We don’t make excuses"

"We arrived in Sweden yesterday, and despite being tired, we still managed to complete our training. The futsal players' spirits are high," said Emin Kurdov, captain of Azerbaijan's national futsal team.

In an interview with azfutsal.az ahead of tomorrow's European Championship main stage match against Sweden, Kurdov emphasized: "Each one of us is eager to secure our first win in the group. Our team deserves this. During our final training session before the game, we will focus on tactical drills."

Kurdov also mentioned some minor injuries within the squad: "We have players with minor injuries, but they will not prevent them from playing."

He added that the team is focused on earning ranking points: "Sweden will play on their home court, but we will do our best to increase our ranking points. The ranking is important for future draws. All of our attention is on this game. After returning to Baku, we will face Croatia in two days, but we will focus on that match later."

Kurdov noted that the team would review video footage provided by the head coach: "We will analyze the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. The arena’s surface is also a disadvantage for us because we haven’t trained on a teraflex court. Playing on such a surface is challenging, as the ball doesn’t move as fast. However, we’re not using this as an excuse. We’ve completed our first session, and the second one will help us adapt."

The match between Sweden and Azerbaijan will take place on April 11.

