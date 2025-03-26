Azerbaijan's first challenge in Croatia

The Azerbaijan U19 national futsal team begin their journey in the main qualification stage for the European Championship.

The team will play their first match today.

They will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the match set to kick off at 19:00 Baku time in Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

In the group's other match, Croatia will meet Turkiye.

EURO-2025 Main Qualification Stage

Group VII, Round 1

March 26

19:00. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Azerbaijan

Referees: Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia), Liviu Dumitru Chita (Romania), Kastriot Gerxhaliu (Sweden)

Omiš, Ribnjak Sports Hall

Idman.biz