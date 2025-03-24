Final roster of national futsal team for European Championship announced

The final roster of the Azerbaijan U19 futsal team for the main qualification round of the European Championship has been revealed.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation's press service, the team, which has been in training camp since March 16, held its final practice in Baku today, Idman.biz reports.

Head coach Ilgar Aslanov has selected 14 players out of the 18 futsal players invited for the preparation process.

For the trip to Croatia, the following players have been chosen:

* Goalkeepers: Huseyn Abdulov, Ali Hasanzada

* Field Players: Ravan Mashiyev, Ogtay Mahmudzada, Adalat Alakbarov, Huseyn Jafarzada, Punhan Gasimzada, Nazim Huseynov, Bayoghlan Valizada, Fariz Huseynov, Ravan Guliyev, Elgun Sadigli

The U19 team will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26, Croatia the following day, and Turkey on March 29. The team that finishes in first place in the group stage will qualify for the final round.

