24 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani referees appointed for Germany's match

Futsal
News
24 March 2025 12:57
16
Azerbaijan's FIFA referees Hikmat Gafarli, Ali Jabrayilov, and Knyaz Amiraslanov have received an international appointment.

They will officiate the Cyprus vs. Germany match in the European Championship qualifiers for U19 futsal players in Nicosia, Idman.biz reports.

Gafarli will serve as the first referee,
Jabrayilov as the second,
and Amiraslanov as the third referee.

The match will be evaluated by Patrick Villemark, a referee inspector from Belgium.

The match is scheduled for April 15.

