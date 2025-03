Officials announced for Azerbaijan’s Sweden and Croatia matches

Match officials have been assigned for Azerbaijan’s upcoming EURO 2026 main round futsal qualifiers.

According to Idman.biz, the national team will face Sweden away on April 11, with English referees overseeing the match. Four days later, on April 15, Azerbaijan will host Croatia in Baku, with Cypriot referees in charge.

Match details

April 11, Sweden vs. Azerbaijan

Referees: Peter Nurse, Jordan Griffiths, Oliver Rodriguez-Ballinger (all England)

Referee Observer: Bogdan Sorescu (Romania)

Timekeeper: George Jansizian (Sweden)

Kick-off: 21:00

Venue: Helsingborg Arena

April 15, Azerbaijan vs. Croatia

Referees: Yiangos Yiangou, Nikolas Nikolaou, Theocharis Theocharous (all Cyprus)

Referee Observer: Gjergji Bitri (Malta)

Kick-off: 20:00

Venue: Baku Sports Palace

Idman.biz