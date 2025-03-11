11 March 2025
Azerbaijan faces Greece in crucial EURO 2026 qualifier

Futsal
News
11 March 2025 11:17
27
The Azerbaijani national futsal team is set to play their next match in the EURO 2026 main qualification round.

The team, led by Vitaliy Borisov, will compete in its fourth Group V fixture against Greece, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place in Athens, where Azerbaijan will be aiming for its first victory in the tournament.

In the group's other matchup, Croatia will host Sweden.

EURO 2026 main qualification round
Group V, Matchday 4
March 11
21:00 (local time)
Greece vs. Azerbaijan
DAIS Sports Hall, Athens
Referees: Trayan Enchev, Kaloyan Kirilov, Ivan Ivanov (Bulgaria)

Idman.biz

