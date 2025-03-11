11 March 2025
Vitaliy Borisov: "Victory is the only goal"

11 March 2025 10:47
"We had two training sessions in Athens. We are almost ready for the match," said Vitaliy Borisov, head coach of the Azerbaijani national futsal team, ahead of their EURO 2026 main round clash against Greece.

Speaking to azfutzal.az, Borisov provided insights on the team's preparation for tonight's game, Idman.biz reports.

"We have a few players with minor injuries – Kamran Hajiyev, Nihad Ismayilov, and Murad Guluzada – but they are fit to play. Our focus has been on set-pieces and tactical drills while ensuring the players don’t get overly fatigued, especially after our travels. We also finalized our formations."
Borisov emphasized their determination to win:

"We are stepping onto the pitch with only one goal – victory. This match is like a final for both teams, and we expect a tough battle. Greece recently played Croatia, and we analyzed that game. They were defensive against Croatia, but they will likely press against us. Playing at home, they will do everything to win. Our goal is clear, and I hope we return with all three points."

The match kicks off at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

