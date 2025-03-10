10 March 2025
National futsal player: "We'll do our best for the first win"

Futsal
News
10 March 2025 11:23
"We have had a solid preparation, and the team is in good shape."

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan national futsal team player Kanan Manafov shared his thoughts ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 main qualifying match against Greece in an interview with azfutzal.az.

"Some of our players couldn't join the squad due to injuries and other issues. Despite that, we will strive to return from this away match with a positive result. We know our opponent well, having played against them in our last match. In Baku, we took the lead but later fell behind, even though we had chances to extend our advantage. In the end, we managed to equalize in the final moments."

Manafov also commented on Greece: "Unlike us, they have already played a match this March, facing Croatia and narrowly losing to the group favorite. Overall, both teams are familiar with each other. Our head coach will instruct us on our defensive and attacking strategies for tomorrow's match, which we have been working on in training. We’ll receive the final tactical instructions in the pre-match session."

He emphasized that their main goal is to secure a win: "We arrived in Athens yesterday morning and held our first training session at a different venue rather than the match arena. It was mainly a recovery session after the long journey. Our objective is clear—we will do everything we can to claim our first victory in this qualifying stage. Greece is a strong opponent, especially in defense."

The Greece vs. Azerbaijan match is set to take place tomorrow.

Idman.biz

