6 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan - Turkiye futsal match time set

Futsal
News
6 February 2025 11:07
12
The schedule for the U19 futsal team of Azerbaijan has been finalized.

This information was shared by the press service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The national team will compete in the main stage of the European Championship. The team will play in Group 7 in Croatia, where they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkiye, and the hosts.

March 26
19:00 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Azerbaijan
Ribnyak Sports Hall

March 27
22:00 – Croatia vs. Azerbaijan
Ribnyak Sports Hall

March 29
19:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Turkiye
Ribnyak Sports Hall

Idman.biz

