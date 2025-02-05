Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Vice-President meets with U19 team – PHOTO

A meeting was held with the members of the Azerbaijani national futsal team, consisting of players under the age of 19.

According to a statement from the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, the Vice-President of the Federation, Elshan Abasov, met with the team that participated in the European Championship’s preliminary qualification round and became the winner of Group B, Idman.biz reports.

He congratulated the team on their success on behalf of the Federation's leadership and emphasized the importance of a strong performance in the main stage of the tournament. The Vice-President assured that the necessary conditions would be provided for the team’s preparation. At the end of the meeting, the U19 players were awarded diplomas.

In the main stage of the U19 European Championship, Azerbaijan will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Turkiye. The matches will take place from March 25-30 in Croatia.

Idman.biz