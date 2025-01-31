31 January 2025
Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"

31 January 2025 11:51
Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"

“We’ve been preparing for this game for the past 4 days. After two days of training in Baku, we had our last two sessions in the city of Pula,” said Farid Agakishiyev, a key player for the Azerbaijan futsal team.

Speaking to azfutzal.az, Agakishiyev shared his thoughts on the upcoming European Championship match against Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

“Of course, leaving for the trip early was important for getting familiar with the arena and adjusting to the time. Although four days is a short time to prepare for such a match, we’ve made the most of it.”

The experienced futsal player also spoke about the team’s motivation: “As a team, we are very eager. We know that a tough game awaits us. Croatia is always recognized for its distinctive playing style. They are a strong, ambitious opponent and one of the favorites in the group. After this match, we’ll face Greece in Baku. The Greek team has been improving in recent years and started their qualification campaign strongly, with a victory over Sweden away from home. Of course, the match in Baku will be different.”

Agakishiyev continued, focusing on the team’s preparation: “Right now, all of our attention is on the Croatia game. Our coaching staff has analyzed the opponent and highlighted their weaknesses that we can exploit. We have both young and experienced players in our squad, and we will fight together for a successful result. It will take time for our team to fully gel, but everything will be fine.”

The match between Croatia and Azerbaijan will kick off at 22:15 Baku time.

Idman.biz

