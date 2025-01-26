26 January 2025
EN

Historic victory for Azerbaijan’s futsal team

Futsal
News
26 January 2025 09:21
19
Historic victory for Azerbaijan’s futsal team

The Azerbaijani U19 futsal team began their UEFA Championship preliminary round campaign with an impressive performance in Group B.

Azerbaijan defeated Kosovo 4-1 in their opening match, Idman.biz reports.

Although Kosovo scored the first goal, the Azerbaijani team responded with four consecutive goals to secure a commanding victory.

The team’s next match is against San Marino on January 26 at 21:00 (Baku time).

UEFA U-19 Futsal Championship – Preliminary Round:
Azerbaijan 4–1 Kosovo (Halftime: 1–1)

Idman.biz

Related news

Adalat Alakbarov: “Now we need to continue this”
12:00
Futsal

Adalat Alakbarov: “Now we need to continue this”

Azerbaijani national team, consisting of U-19 futsal players, who played their first match in the preliminary round of the European Championship, defeated Kosovo
Azerbaijan U19 futsal team finalized for San Marino trip
23 January 10:58
Futsal

Azerbaijan U19 futsal team finalized for San Marino trip

The final squad for Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team has been confirmed

Three players were expelled from Neftchi
17 January 13:58
Futsal

Three players were expelled from Neftchi

Two futsal players joined the Neftchi team
Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters squad with Brazilian forward and two more additions
16 January 13:15
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters squad with Brazilian forward and two more additions

Futsal champions strengthen roster ahead of season resumption

Shusha's squad overhaul: 4 transfers in, 4 departures
16 January 12:54
Futsal

Shusha's squad overhaul: 4 transfers in, 4 departures

Futsal newcomer revamps roster in mid-season shake-up
National futsal coach: “We must minimize our mistakes”
15 January 12:50
Futsal

National futsal coach: “We must minimize our mistakes”

The team will face Shusha in the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 before continuing their Euro 2025 qualifiers

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions
Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured
23 January 16:01
Football

Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured

Violence erupts between fans of Lazio and Real Sociedad in the heart of Rome

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
24 January 10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history