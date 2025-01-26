Historic victory for Azerbaijan’s futsal team

The Azerbaijani U19 futsal team began their UEFA Championship preliminary round campaign with an impressive performance in Group B.

Azerbaijan defeated Kosovo 4-1 in their opening match, Idman.biz reports.

Although Kosovo scored the first goal, the Azerbaijani team responded with four consecutive goals to secure a commanding victory.

The team’s next match is against San Marino on January 26 at 21:00 (Baku time).

UEFA U-19 Futsal Championship – Preliminary Round:

Azerbaijan 4–1 Kosovo (Halftime: 1–1)

