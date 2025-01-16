Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters squad with Brazilian forward and two more additions

Araz-Nakhchivan has made three key signings during the winter break to enhance their squad for the rest of the season.

The moves were made at the request of newly appointed head coach Yevgeny Kuksyevich, Idman.biz reports.

Among the new arrivals is Amir Shojaei, a former player for the national team. Roman Adamov, a seasoned 34-year-old forward, joins from Russia’s Volga Club, bringing experience to the squad.

Additionally, 26-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Henrique has been signed from Marreco FC in Brazil. All three players have agreed to contracts lasting five months with an option to extend for an additional year.

In other roster changes, Araz-Nakhchivan has loaned Gudrat Gasimzade and Imamali Huseynov to Yasamal Baku for the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz