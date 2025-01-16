16 January 2025
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters squad with Brazilian forward and two more additions

Futsal
News
16 January 2025 13:15
20
Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters squad with Brazilian forward and two more additions

Araz-Nakhchivan has made three key signings during the winter break to enhance their squad for the rest of the season.

The moves were made at the request of newly appointed head coach Yevgeny Kuksyevich, Idman.biz reports.

Among the new arrivals is Amir Shojaei, a former player for the national team. Roman Adamov, a seasoned 34-year-old forward, joins from Russia’s Volga Club, bringing experience to the squad.

Additionally, 26-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Henrique has been signed from Marreco FC in Brazil. All three players have agreed to contracts lasting five months with an option to extend for an additional year.

In other roster changes, Araz-Nakhchivan has loaned Gudrat Gasimzade and Imamali Huseynov to Yasamal Baku for the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shusha's squad overhaul: 4 transfers in, 4 departures
12:54
Futsal

Shusha's squad overhaul: 4 transfers in, 4 departures

Futsal newcomer revamps roster in mid-season shake-up
National futsal coach: “We must minimize our mistakes”
15 January 12:50
Futsal

National futsal coach: “We must minimize our mistakes”

The team will face Shusha in the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 before continuing their Euro 2025 qualifiers
Referees appointed for Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo futsal match
14 January 13:01
Futsal

Referees appointed for Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo futsal match

The game will be officiated by referees from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Belgium
Norwegian referee assigned to Azerbaijan - Greece match
13 January 10:31
Futsal

Norwegian referee assigned to Azerbaijan - Greece match

The referees for the Azerbaijan vs. Greece match in the main round of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 have been announced
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026: Referees appointed for Croatia vs. Azerbaijan game
10 January 16:02
Futsal

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026: Referees appointed for Croatia vs. Azerbaijan game

January 31 game will feature referees from Moldova and Estonia
Azerbaijani referee assigned to Italy national futsal match
9 January 17:15
Futsal

Azerbaijani referee assigned to Italy national futsal match

Samadli will serve as the referee observer for the UEFA Futsal European Championship main-stage match

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli