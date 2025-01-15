National futsal coach: “We must minimize our mistakes”

The head coach of the Azerbaijan U19 futsal team, Ilqar Aslanov, shared insights on the team's preparation for the upcoming matches in the 2025 UEFA Futsal Euro qualifiers.

Aslanov stated that the team has been in training since January 10, with sessions continuing as planned, Idman.biz reports.

The players are working on both physical and tactical aspects of the game.

“We are training twice a day, focusing on both physical and tactical work,” Aslanov said. “The players are eager and working hard to follow the instructions. Of course, there are areas where we need improvement. While it’s impossible to fix everything in one camp, we are trying to address some of these issues.”

Aslanov also mentioned that the team will play an additional match before traveling for the upcoming qualifiers against Kosovo and San Marino, scheduled for January 25 and 26, respectively.

When discussing the opponents, Aslanov noted that although the team has not seen Kosovo in action, they are aware of the team's strength. "Kosovo is a physically strong team, and they play well with the ball. We have watched a few games of San Marino, and although they lost all three matches in a recent international tournament, it doesn’t mean they are weak."

The coach emphasized the importance of minimizing mistakes ahead of the matches. "Our goal is to play well and achieve positive results. We aim to return to Baku as group leaders, as only the group leaders will advance to the next stage."

The team will face Shusha in the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 before continuing their Euro 2025 qualifiers.

