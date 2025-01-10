UEFA Futsal EURO 2026: Referees appointed for Croatia vs. Azerbaijan game

The officiating team for the Croatia vs. Azerbaijan match in the main stage of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the January 31 game will feature referees from Moldova and Estonia.

The match, set to take place in Pula, will be officiated by Moldovan referee Victor Bugenko, with Grigori Osomkov and Jagnar Jakobson assisting. The UEFA delegate for the game will be Stefan Kammerer from Germany.

The Croatia-Azerbaijan clash will be held at the “Mate Parlov” Sports Hall in Pula.

Idman.biz