9 January 2025
Azerbaijan U19 futsal team lineup announced for Euro Qualification

9 January 2025 13:32
The squad for Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team, set to compete in the European Championship qualifiers, has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the team will gather for a training camp in Baku from January 10 to 23. Head coach Ilqar Aslanov has called up 16 futsal players for the preparation, with the final roster for the qualifying matches consisting of 12 players, including two goalkeepers.

Goalkeepers: Abdul Huseynov, Huseyn Huseynov

Players: Ali Hasanzade, Ravan Masiyev, Punhan Gasimov, Adalat Alakbarov, Nazim Huseynov, Ravan Guliyev, Matlab Osmanov, Huseyn Jafarzada, Ogtay Mahmudzada, Umid Gahramanov, Huseyn Mammadli, Bayoglan Valizada, Umud Gasimov, Aslan Gasimli

The U19 team, placed in Group B, will face Kosovo on January 25 and San Marino's U19 team on January 26. These matches will be held in San Marino, with the group winner earning a spot in the next stage of the tournament. The main stage of the competition will take place from March 21 to 26.

