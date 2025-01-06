Vitaliy Borisov meets with Russia national futsal team coach

Azerbaijan's national futsal team head coach, Vitaliy Borisov, has visited Russia.

The coach shared this news himself, Idman.biz reports.

Borisov attended a MFK KPRF club training session, which competes in the Russian Superleague. He observed the main team's practice. Additionally, Borisov met with Besik Zoidze, the head coach of the MFK KPRF club and the Russia national futsal team, as well as the club's management.

Arkady Bely, the former head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan, is currently the sports director of MFK KPRF.

Idman.biz