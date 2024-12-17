18 December 2024
Azerbaijan futsal team avoids defeat in final seconds - VIDEO

Futsal
News
17 December 2024 23:25
22
The Azerbaijan national futsal team played their latest match today.

Idman.biz reports that the team has begun its campaign in the EURO 2026 main qualifying stage.

In Group V, Vitaliy Borisov's squad faced Sweden at the Baku Sports Palace.

Despite an early lead by Azerbaijan, the visitors managed to equalize before halftime. After the break, Azerbaijan once again took the lead, but Sweden regained control late in the match. However, Oktay Rustamli, who scored the opening goal, saved the team from defeat just 2 seconds before the final whistle.

Azerbaijan will face Croatia away on January 31, 2025.

EURO 2026 Main Stage
December 17
Group V
20:00 Azerbaijan 3–3 Sweden
Goals: Oktay Rustamli (2, 40), Khazar Aghalizade (23) – Hampus Furublad (14), Fredrik Soderqvist (34), Bryan Johansson (38)

Referees: Aslan Qalayev, Turekhan Tursumbayev, Nurlybek Kalimaganbetov (Kazakhstan)
Venue: Baku Sports Palace

Idman.biz

