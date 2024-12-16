16 December 2024
National team player: "We understand our responsibility"

16 December 2024 14:15
"The training camp is going well. Both physical and tactical work is being done."

Idman.biz reports that this was the statement of Tofiq Mikayilov, a player of the Azerbaijan national futsal team.

In an interview with the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation's press service, the experienced player shared his thoughts on the national team's upcoming match against Sweden in the main qualifying stage of the European Championship: "The coaching staff is doing everything possible to prepare the team for the match. The management has also created all the necessary conditions for us to prepare. We've already played a few friendly games. Our team includes many young futsal players. These matches were important for the young players to gain international match experience and show themselves in a good light. We, as players, also understand our responsibility. We know that a tough game awaits us. The first matches are always difficult."
Mikayilov mentioned that they have been following the opponent's play and noted Sweden's physical strength: "Sweden is particularly strong in terms of physical preparation. We watched their game against Greece as a team. Our coach explained their weak and dangerous areas to us. They lost on home ground and will try to make up for that loss in Baku. If they don't win, their fight will be over."

Mikayilov also addressed the injured players and the fans: "Our captain Emin Kurdov and one of our main strikers, Kenan Manafov, are out due to injury. We wish them a speedy recovery and hope they will join us for the next match. I call on the fans to come to the hall and perform the role of the '6th player.' Again, I want to emphasize that this game is very important for us. Together, we must win this duel."

The match between Azerbaijan and Sweden will take place tomorrow at 20:00 at the Baku Sports Palace.

