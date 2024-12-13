Azerbaijan futsal coach: "Our goal is to finish in the top two of the group"

13 December 2024
"Our goal is to secure one of the top two spots in the group."

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that Azerbaijan's national futsal team head coach, Vitaliy Borisov, shared this statement ahead of their match against Sweden in the main stage of EURO 2026 qualifiers.

Borisov emphasized the team's strong preparations during their training camp in Baku, despite dealing with injuries. "We have two injured players, Emin Kurdov and Kenan Manafov, who won’t be able to assist us in the match against Sweden. Nevertheless, our preparations are progressing at a high level. We’ve had a productive camp and believe we can defeat Sweden. Our goal remains to finish in the top two of the group."

The Azerbaijan-Sweden match is scheduled for December 17 at 8:00 PM in the Baku Sports Hall.

