Azerbaijan national futsal team roster announced for match against Sweden

The Azerbaijan national futsal team roster has been revealed ahead of their EURO 2026 qualification match against Sweden. Head coach Vitaliy Borisov has selected the squad that will represent the country in the crucial match.

16 players, including 3 goalkeepers, have been called up. However, due to injury, the captain of the team, Emin Kurdov from Araz-Nakhchivan, will not participate in the training camp, Idman.biz reports.

The team will begin their training today for the upcoming match.

Goalkeepers: Rovshan Huseynli (Astana, Kazakhstan), Kamran Hajiyev (Baku Fire), Vladislav Reznov (Neftchi FC)

Players: Farid Atakishiyev, Mirza Amirov, Seymur Mammadov (all Neftchi SC), Farid Abbasov, Tofig Mikayilov, Oktay Rustamli, Murad Guluzade, Nihad Ismayilov, Kenan Manafov (all Baku Fire), Khazar Aghalizade, Ulvi Aliyev, Nurlan Mammadov (all Araz-Nakhchivan), Rustam Baghirov (Shusha)

The match against Sweden is scheduled for December 17th at the Baku Sports Hall, starting at 20:00.

Idman.biz