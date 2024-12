International-level futsal referee observer Elchin Samadli has received his latest assignment.

According to Idman.biz, he will serve as the referee inspector for the Turkiye vs. Poland match in Group 3 of the main stage of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026.

The game is scheduled to take place on December 17 at 17:00 Baku time in Erzurum, Turkiye.

Idman.biz