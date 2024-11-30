30 November 2024
Kazakh referees for Azerbaijan national team

30 November 2024 16:38
The dates for the match of the Azerbaijan national futsal team against the Swedish national team within the main stage of EURO 2026 have been announced.

The match will be managed by a team of referees from Kazakhstan, Idman.biz reports.

The first referee of the match will be Aslan Galayev, the second referee will be Turekhan Tursumbayev, and the third referee will be Nurlybek Kalimaganbetov. The match will take place on December 17.

The match at the Baku Sports Palace will start at 20:00.

Idman.biz

