19 September 2024
EN

Amil Yunanov: "It's never too late to achieve anything"

Futsal
News
19 September 2024 11:07
14
Amil Yunanov: "It's never too late to achieve anything"

"At 31, this is my first experience living abroad. I am confident that I will be able to play comfortably for the next 3 to 4 years."

This was told to Idman.biz by Amil Yunanov, who was transferred to the Albanian club Bylis.

An experienced football player said that the offer from Albania came suddenly: "The offer from Albania came unexpectedly. I received a call informing me that the coaching staff and management wanted me on the team. After discussing my terms, we quickly reached an agreement. Before making my decision, I spoke with 1 or 2 Albanian players I had previously played with, and they all had positive things to say. No one mentioned anything negative, which helped me make my decision, and I signed the contract."

Yunanov also spoke about his upcoming goals: "It's never too late to achieve anything. I believe things will only get better from here. My goals are simple: to play as much as possible, score goals, support my team, and eventually move on to greater opportunities."

Amil started the last season as a member of Sabail. After the winter break, he moved to Kapaz on loan.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vitaliy Borisov: "I don’t consider the situation of futsal players ideal"
11:25
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov: "I don’t consider the situation of futsal players ideal"

"It will be an interesting game"
Emin Kurdov "We have seriously prepared for the game with the Czech Republic"
18 September 17:51
Futsal

Emin Kurdov "We have seriously prepared for the game with the Czech Republic"

"We will play two friendly matches with the Czech national team"
Azerbaijani futsal player: "We will deservedly level up"
18 September 11:34
Futsal

Azerbaijani futsal player: "We will deservedly level up"

"Everyone has a goal, and we intend to go to the finals"
Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku
12 September 12:13
Futsal

Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku

The national team will hold their last meeting in the capital
Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"
27 August 14:00
Futsal

Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"

"The main thing is to get results"
Azerbaijan national team will face the Czech Republic
26 August 17:08
Futsal

Azerbaijan national team will face the Czech Republic

Both matches will be played in Zlin

Most read

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements