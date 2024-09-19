Amil Yunanov: "It's never too late to achieve anything"

"At 31, this is my first experience living abroad. I am confident that I will be able to play comfortably for the next 3 to 4 years."

This was told to Idman.biz by Amil Yunanov, who was transferred to the Albanian club Bylis.

An experienced football player said that the offer from Albania came suddenly: "The offer from Albania came unexpectedly. I received a call informing me that the coaching staff and management wanted me on the team. After discussing my terms, we quickly reached an agreement. Before making my decision, I spoke with 1 or 2 Albanian players I had previously played with, and they all had positive things to say. No one mentioned anything negative, which helped me make my decision, and I signed the contract."

Yunanov also spoke about his upcoming goals: "It's never too late to achieve anything. I believe things will only get better from here. My goals are simple: to play as much as possible, score goals, support my team, and eventually move on to greater opportunities."

Amil started the last season as a member of Sabail. After the winter break, he moved to Kapaz on loan.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz