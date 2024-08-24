Araz-Nakhchivan against the Swedish club

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.
Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its last match in the group today, Idman.biz reports.
Vitaly Borisov's team, which won the first two rounds, will face the Swedish club Uddevalla. A meeting with the home team will clarify the name of the group winner. One point will be enough for our representative to maintain the first place.
Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) 7:1 and Sillamae Silla (Estonia) 7:0 in the first two rounds.
Champions League
Initial stage
III round
August 24
16:00. Uddevalla - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Pawel Tokarewicz (Poland), Trayan Enchev (Bulgaria), Yasin Alageyik (Belgium)
Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen
|
1
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
14-1
|
6
|
2
|
Uddevalla
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
14-5
|
6
|
3
|
Sparta Belfast
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3-11
|
0
|
4
|
Sillamae Silla
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3-17
|
0
Idman.biz