24 August 2024
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan against the Swedish club

Futsal
News
24 August 2024 12:12
12
Araz-Nakhchivan against the Swedish club

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.

Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its last match in the group today, Idman.biz reports.

Vitaly Borisov's team, which won the first two rounds, will face the Swedish club Uddevalla. A meeting with the home team will clarify the name of the group winner. One point will be enough for our representative to maintain the first place.

Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) 7:1 and Sillamae Silla (Estonia) 7:0 in the first two rounds.

Champions League
Initial stage
III round
August 24
16:00. Uddevalla - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Pawel Tokarewicz (Poland), Trayan Enchev (Bulgaria), Yasin Alageyik (Belgium)
Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen

1

Araz-Nakhchivan

2

2

0

0

14-1

6

2

Uddevalla

2

2

0

0

14-5

6

3

Sparta Belfast

2

0

0

2

3-11

0

4

Sillamae Silla

2

0

0

2

3-17

0

Idman.biz

Related news

Second 7-goal victory from Araz-Nakhchivan
22 August 19:57
Futsal

Second 7-goal victory from Araz-Nakhchivan

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues
A successful start from Araz-Nakhchivan
21 August 19:55
Futsal

A successful start from Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivan starts fighting in the Futsal Champions League
Araz-Nakhchivan debutant: "The main goal is victories"
20 August 15:55
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan debutant: "The main goal is victories"

"This will be a first in my career."
Pršić's health problem arose, Araz-Nakhchivan went to Sweden with 14 futsal players
20 August 12:10
Futsal

Pršić's health problem arose, Araz-Nakhchivan went to Sweden with 14 futsal players

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club, which will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League, has left for Sweden
Baku Fire captain in the UEFA course
18 August 12:04
Futsal

Baku Fire captain in the UEFA course

The captain of Baku Fire futsal club Elvin Guliyev is participating in the B category course for coaches of UEFA
Vitaly Borisov believes in his team: "We will win"
18 August 11:25
Futsal

Vitaly Borisov believes in his team: "We will win"

"I believe that the team will be 100 percent ready by the first game."

Most read

Turan and Aykhan became World Champions
21 August 20:22
Wrestling

Turan and Aykhan became World Champions

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced
21 August 18:57
Volleyball

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced

The matches of the tournament will be held in Austria
CONFIDENCE in Zire in the Russian press
22 August 12:53
Azerbaijan football

CONFIDENCE in Zire in the Russian press

The article of the Russian website soccer365.ru dedicated to the balance of forces in the first game of the Baku representative against the Cypriots