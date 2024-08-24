Araz-Nakhchivan against the Swedish club

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.

Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its last match in the group today, Idman.biz reports.

Vitaly Borisov's team, which won the first two rounds, will face the Swedish club Uddevalla. A meeting with the home team will clarify the name of the group winner. One point will be enough for our representative to maintain the first place.

Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) 7:1 and Sillamae Silla (Estonia) 7:0 in the first two rounds.

Champions League

Initial stage

III round

August 24

16:00. Uddevalla - Araz-Nakhchivan

Referees: Pawel Tokarewicz (Poland), Trayan Enchev (Bulgaria), Yasin Alageyik (Belgium)

Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen

1 Araz-Nakhchivan 2 2 0 0 14-1 6 2 Uddevalla 2 2 0 0 14-5 6 3 Sparta Belfast 2 0 0 2 3-11 0 4 Sillamae Silla 2 0 0 2 3-17 0

