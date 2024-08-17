Emin Kurdov announced his goals in the Champions League

"We don't know much about the opponent."

Emin Kurdov, futsal player of Araz-Nakhchivan club, told Idman.biz.

The experienced goalkeeper evaluated his preparations for the first round of the Champions League. Kurdov said that they had difficulty finding information about Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland), which they will face in the first round: "Because it is not a well-known team. Therefore, we experienced certain difficulties in terms of analysis. Maybe there will be some surprises. But the coaching staff took everything into account and completed the necessary preparation."

According to him, they know the Estonian and Swedish teams: "We have analyzed them. This format in which we will participate is designed for 32 teams. We are preparing accordingly. We believe that we will get a good result. One club from each group will call the stage. We also want to qualify for the next round. We will do our best and win. We expect to win all 3 matches. This is our main goal ahead."

IAzerbaijani champion will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz