18 August 2024
EN

Emin Kurdov announced his goals in the Champions League

Futsal
News
17 August 2024 15:28
19
Emin Kurdov announced his goals in the Champions League

"We don't know much about the opponent."

Emin Kurdov, futsal player of Araz-Nakhchivan club, told Idman.biz.

The experienced goalkeeper evaluated his preparations for the first round of the Champions League. Kurdov said that they had difficulty finding information about Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland), which they will face in the first round: "Because it is not a well-known team. Therefore, we experienced certain difficulties in terms of analysis. Maybe there will be some surprises. But the coaching staff took everything into account and completed the necessary preparation."

According to him, they know the Estonian and Swedish teams: "We have analyzed them. This format in which we will participate is designed for 32 teams. We are preparing accordingly. We believe that we will get a good result. One club from each group will call the stage. We also want to qualify for the next round. We will do our best and win. We expect to win all 3 matches. This is our main goal ahead."

IAzerbaijani champion will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan STAFF for CL
15 August 12:04
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan STAFF for CL

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club has decided the team that will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League
Ali Jabrayilov in the Champions League games
12 August 17:03
Futsal

Ali Jabrayilov in the Champions League games

FIFA futsal referee Ali Jabrayilov has received an international appointment
Referees of the matches of Araz-Nakhchivan have been announced
12 August 11:00
Futsal

Referees of the matches of Araz-Nakhchivan have been announced

The champion of Azerbaijan will start the fight in the preliminary stage on August 21
New transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan
15 July 15:35
Futsal

New transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation
Azerbaijan champion transferred Cadinho
12 July 14:12
Futsal

Azerbaijan champion transferred Cadinho

Azerbaijan champion agreed with Brazilian Alisson Cadinho
GAME CALENDAR of UEFA Champions League, group H
10 July 16:55
Futsal

GAME CALENDAR of UEFA Champions League, group H

Games will start on August 21

Most read

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO
15 August 21:51
Azerbaijan football

Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match