30 May 2024
Vitaliy Borisov: "We were lucky"

30 May 2024
"The better we prepare, if we go to the games with a strong team, the result will be good for us."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team, Vitaliy Borisov.

The young specialist evaluated the draw of the final stage of EURO-2026. He said that the most ranked teams in our group were in Croatia: "There were relatively weaker teams than them. We will not face Croatia for the first time. We have faced each other in several games so far. Our meetings were intense. The last time we played was 4 years ago and we lost. We have also faced Greece. He is a normal opponent. As for Sweden, their futsal has been developing in recent years, their championships have strengthened. From this point of view, our matches will be intense."

According to Borisov, everything will depend on preparation: "I never wanted to meet teams like Spain, Portugal and Kazakhstan at this moment. We were lucky in this respect. In general, today any team can resist the other. Because the interest in futsal has increased not only in Europe, but worldwide, and the teams' results are an indicator of development. The real picture is clear if a team like Finland qualifies for the World Cup today. I emphasize once again that no matter how strong the teams are, a lot depends on our preparation for the games and the approach of the futsal players."

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held in Latvia and Lithuania from January 18 to February 8.

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title