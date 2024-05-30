30 May 2024
Opponents of Azerbaijan in EURO-2026 announced

30 May 2024 15:37
The draw for the main stage of EURO-2026 futsal has been made.

Idman.biz reports that 40 teams were divided into 10 groups with 4 participants in each.

The Azerbaijani national team is in the 5th group. Our team will face Croatia, Sweden and Greece.

The games will be played on a home-away basis. The matches will take place from December 9, 2024 to April 16, 2025.

Group winners will advance directly to the finals. The 8 group runners-up with the best results will face each other in the play-off (home-away) games.

It should be noted that the hosts of the final round, which will be held from January 18 to February 8, 2026 - Latvia and Lithuania - will participate directly in the competition.

