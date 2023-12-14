The president of the federation met with the national team - PHOTO

Member of AFFA Executive Committee, President of Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Zaur Akhundov met with the Azerbaijani national team, which will face Romania in the elite-round stage of the world championship.

Idman.biz reports that the head of the institution wished the futsal players success in the upcoming games.

Vitaliy Borisov, head coach of the national team, informed the head of the federation about the preparations and the condition of the players. AFF vice-president Elshan Abasov, member of the Executive Committee Rovshan Mirzayev also participated in the meeting.

It should be noted that the game between Azerbaijan and Romania will start on December 15 at 20:00. Entry to the meeting to be held at the Baku Sports Palace is free.

Idman.biz