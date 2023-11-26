29 November 2023
EN

Verstappen won the last Grand Prix of the year

Formula 1
News
26 November 2023 19:40
Verstappen won the last Grand Prix of the year

The 2023 season of the "Formula-1" world championship has been concluded.

According to Idman.biz, Max Verstappen won the last race in Abu Dhabi.

The pilot of "Red Bull" crossed the finish line first in the 58-lap race. He was followed by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes). Verstappen has won a record 19 out of 22 Grand Prix.

In the end, the Dutch driver, who scored 575 points, was much ahead of his competitors. Sergio Perez 285 and Lewis Hamilton took the next places with 234 points.

"Red Bull" made a record in the Engineers' Cup. The Austrian team, which crossed the finish line first in 21 of 22 stages, improved the result of "McLaren" in 1988 with an indicator of 95.45 percent. At that time, the British scored a result of 93.75 percent.

It should be noted that "Red Bull" scored 860 points, "Mercedes" scored 409, and "Ferrari" scored 406 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

The winner of the Japanese Grand Prix has been announced
24 September 12:52
Formula 1

The winner of the Japanese Grand Prix has been announced

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix has ended on the "Suzuka" track
The end of the hegemony of "Red Bull" in Singapore
17 September 20:27
Formula 1

The end of the hegemony of "Red Bull" in Singapore

The Singapore Grand Prix has come to an end today
In Singapore, Horner remembered Azerbaijan
16 September 12:33
Formula 1

In Singapore, Horner remembered Azerbaijan

"Red Bull" team director Christian Horner talked about the main problems of the car at the Marina Bay city race track in Singapore.

Max Verstappen wins 10 races in a row, breaks F1 record
4 September 07:53
Formula 1

Max Verstappen wins 10 races in a row, breaks F1 record

Max Verstappen claimed his 10th consecutive Formula One grand prix title on Sunday, breaking a tie with Germany's Sebastian Vettel for the most in history, Anadolu Agency reported.

Max Verstappen: “I realized that the solutions found in Baku will work in the next Grand Prix”
29 August 21:50
Formula 1

Max Verstappen: “I realized that the solutions found in Baku will work in the next Grand Prix”

Max Verstappen, the leader of the World Championship in the Formula 1 car class, who recently won the Dutch Grand Prix, revealed the recipe for his success this season.

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena