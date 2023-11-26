Verstappen won the last Grand Prix of the year

The 2023 season of the "Formula-1" world championship has been concluded.

According to Idman.biz, Max Verstappen won the last race in Abu Dhabi.

The pilot of "Red Bull" crossed the finish line first in the 58-lap race. He was followed by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes). Verstappen has won a record 19 out of 22 Grand Prix.

In the end, the Dutch driver, who scored 575 points, was much ahead of his competitors. Sergio Perez 285 and Lewis Hamilton took the next places with 234 points.

"Red Bull" made a record in the Engineers' Cup. The Austrian team, which crossed the finish line first in 21 of 22 stages, improved the result of "McLaren" in 1988 with an indicator of 95.45 percent. At that time, the British scored a result of 93.75 percent.

It should be noted that "Red Bull" scored 860 points, "Mercedes" scored 409, and "Ferrari" scored 406 points.

Idman.biz