Health update on Michael Schumacher

"His condition is very dire."

Idman.biz reports that Felix Horner, a reporter for Daily Mail, shared an update on the current health status of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

The German driver sustained a severe head injury while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time and was placed on a ventilator. His family has kept his personal life private, withholding detailed information about his health.

At 56 years old, Schumacher's remarkable Formula 1 career includes seven championships, 91 victories (second only to Hamilton), 155 podium finishes, and 68 pole positions.

