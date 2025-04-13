13 April 2025
EN

Bahrain Grand Prix: Penalties for Mercedes drivers

Formula 1
News
13 April 2025 09:40
44
Bahrain Grand Prix: Penalties for Mercedes drivers

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has penalized Mercedes drivers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will both start the race one place lower than initially qualified, Idman.biz reports.

During yesterday’s qualifying session, Russell had secured 2nd place, while Antonelli qualified 4th. However, both drivers were found to have exited the pit box prematurely and entered the pit lane before regulations allowed, resulting in penalties. Consequently, they will now start the Grand Prix from 3rd and 5th positions respectively.

Notably, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) clinched pole position. Following Russell's penalty, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) moves up to start from the front row in 2nd.

Idman.biz

Related news

64th victory of the Netherlands pilot
6 April 12:50
Formula 1

64th victory of the Netherlands pilot

Max Ferstappen (RED BULL) won the race
Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Winner of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix won the Chinese round of Formula 1
23 March 15:15
Formula 1

Winner of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix won the Chinese round of Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 Formula 1, has ended
Chingiz Mehdiyev, accused in Formula 1 case, not jailed – His property will remain intact
17 March 11:07
Formula 1

Chingiz Mehdiyev, accused in Formula 1 case, not jailed – His property will remain intact

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes issued its final verdict in the last hearing
Formula 1 - Norris wins, Verstappen's record suspended
16 March 13:03
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Norris wins, Verstappen's record suspended

27-year-old Dutchman, who led the drivers' standings for 1,029 days after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22, 2022, finished second in Melbourne
Ex-department head accused in Formula 1 case pays 300,000 AZN on final day – Verdict pending
13 March 15:08
Formula 1

Ex-department head accused in Formula 1 case pays 300,000 AZN on final day – Verdict pending

The trial of Chingiz Mehdiyev, former department head of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, is nearing its conclusion.

Most read

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo
11 April 09:25
Football

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star’s current contract is set to expire on June 30 of this year
Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO
11 April 13:01
Football

AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO

Report Conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was held