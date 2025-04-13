Bahrain Grand Prix: Penalties for Mercedes drivers

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has penalized Mercedes drivers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will both start the race one place lower than initially qualified, Idman.biz reports.

During yesterday’s qualifying session, Russell had secured 2nd place, while Antonelli qualified 4th. However, both drivers were found to have exited the pit box prematurely and entered the pit lane before regulations allowed, resulting in penalties. Consequently, they will now start the Grand Prix from 3rd and 5th positions respectively.

Notably, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) clinched pole position. Following Russell's penalty, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) moves up to start from the front row in 2nd.

Idman.biz