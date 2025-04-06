6 April 2025
EN

64th victory of the Netherlands pilot

Formula 1
News
6 April 2025 12:50
21
Japan Grand Prix for Formula 1 in Suzukada has ended.

Max Ferstappen (RED BULL) won the race, Idman.biz reports.

Four-time champion of Formula 1 has been the highest step of the podium in 2025. This victory was 64th in the Netherlands Pilot's career. This is the third result in history, only Lewis Hemilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91) have a higher rate.

In the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren pilots Lando Norris took the second place and Oscar Peastri took third place.

Leaders in the Pilots Championship:
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 62 points
2. Max Ferstappen (Red Bull) - 61
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 49

Leaders in the Constructors Cup:
1. McLaren - 111 points
2. Mercedes - 75
3. Red Bull - 61

Idman.biz

