22 April 2025
EN

Five months to go until Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
News
22 April 2025 17:28
7
Five months to go until Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is in full swing, with five races already completed.

There are now approximately five months left until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 21, Idman.biz reports.

Just like in previous seasons, Baku will once again host the final European round of the championship. Following the action in Azerbaijan, the F1 caravan will head across the Atlantic to continue the season.

The next race on the calendar is set for May 4, in Miami, USA.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Dave Hughes slams F1 coverage for snubbing Piastri’s victory in Bahrain
16 April 11:06
Formula 1

WATCH: Dave Hughes slams F1 coverage for snubbing Piastri’s victory in Bahrain

Aussie comedian Dave Hughes has publicly blasted Formula One broadcasters for failing to properly showcase Oscar Piastri’s stunning win at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain Grand Prix: Penalties for Mercedes drivers
13 April 09:40
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix: Penalties for Mercedes drivers

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will both start the race one place lower than initially qualified
64th victory of the Netherlands pilot
6 April 12:50
Formula 1

64th victory of the Netherlands pilot

Max Ferstappen (RED BULL) won the race
Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Winner of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix won the Chinese round of Formula 1
23 March 15:15
Formula 1

Winner of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix won the Chinese round of Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 Formula 1, has ended
Chingiz Mehdiyev, accused in Formula 1 case, not jailed – His property will remain intact
17 March 11:07
Formula 1

Chingiz Mehdiyev, accused in Formula 1 case, not jailed – His property will remain intact

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes issued its final verdict in the last hearing

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years
20 April 10:08
Football

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades