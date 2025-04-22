Five months to go until Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is in full swing, with five races already completed.

There are now approximately five months left until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 21, Idman.biz reports.

Just like in previous seasons, Baku will once again host the final European round of the championship. Following the action in Azerbaijan, the F1 caravan will head across the Atlantic to continue the season.

The next race on the calendar is set for May 4, in Miami, USA.

Idman.biz