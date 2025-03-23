Winner of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix won the Chinese round of Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 Formula 1, has ended.

The winner of the race held at the Shanghai International Circuit was the Australian pilot of the McLaren team, Oscar Piastri, Idman.biz reports.

The Britons - Lando Norris (McLaren) took second place, and George Russell (Mercedes) took third place.

Piastri won the Azerbaijani Grand Prix last year.

After the second round of the 2025 Formula 1, Norris is the leader with 44 points. The next places are occupied by Max Verstappen with 36 points, Russell with 35 points and Piastri with 34 points.

In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren is the leader with a clear advantage - 78 points. The closest follower is Mercedes with 53 points.

Idman.biz