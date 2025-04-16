WATCH: Dave Hughes slams F1 coverage for snubbing Piastri’s victory in Bahrain

Aussie comedian Dave Hughes has publicly blasted Formula One broadcasters for failing to properly showcase Oscar Piastri’s stunning win at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite delivering a dominant weekend — securing pole position and cruising to a 15-second victory — Piastri’s moment of glory was sidelined by the broadcast, which instead focused on the battle for second place between British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris during the final lap, Idman.biz reports citing Daily Mail.

While fans eagerly awaited the sight of Piastri crossing the finish line, the main screen showed Russell holding off Norris, who finished third despite pressuring the Mercedes driver closely. Piastri’s win was relegated to a small inset box, much to the dismay of Australian viewers.

“It’s the last lap, there’s like seconds to go, Oscar Piastri’s about to win, the Aussie bloody champ,” Hughes vented in a video posted to Instagram. “You wouldn’t even know he’s in the race — crazy.”

Hughes expressed disbelief that Piastri wasn’t given centre stage in his finest moment. “At least they mentioned it but it’s still not on the big screen. Where’s Piastri? He’s got two more corners to go. That’s not Piastri, that’s Norris, who’s third.”

The win moves Piastri to within three points of Norris in the championship standings — but many fans, like Hughes, are left wondering why such a commanding performance didn’t get the spotlight it deserved.

Idman.biz